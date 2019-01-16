Black Sabbath Receiving Hometown Honor Next Month

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath will be honored with a new tribute in their hometown of Birmingham, UK next month. According to Your West Side Story, a heavy metal steel bench that incorporates images of the band's original four members will be unveiled during a February 9 event in the city.

The steel bench will eventually be placed on the renamed Black Sabbath Bridge across the canal on Birmingham's Broad Street. "We're so excited to be arranging this spectacular event," says Westside Business Improvement District Manager Mike Olley, "when we expect Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward to accept the bench, honoring what's arguably Birmingham's most famous band."

The VIP ceremony will also see drummer Bill Ward awarded his own star on the city's Walk Of Stars, which honors famous people from Birmingham; stars for each of the four members - and a fifth one for the band - will be realigned in the shape of a cross in front of the heavy metal bench on Black Sabbath Bridge.

Black Sabbath fans are invited to apply for a limited supply of 350 tickets to attend the heavy metal bench presentation ceremony at 11am on Saturday, February 9 at St Luke's Church on Gas Street. Read more here.

