Metallica Share Live 'Master Of Puppets' Videos

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming a collection of live videos from a series of fall 2018 US performances of tracks from their classic 1986 album, "Master Of Puppets."

In September, the band rocked the set's title track in Minneapolis, MN, "Battery" in Grand Forks, ND, and "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" in Saskatoon, SK, followed by "Leper Messiah" in Buffalo, NY in October and "Battery" in Sacramento, CA in December as part of one of their final shows of 2018.

The group's major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies.

Prior to resuming the North American leg of the WorldWired tour in support of 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" in Tulsa, OK on January 18, Metallica will next be seen performing at the "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" show at The Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 16. Watch the videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Ted Bundy Film Starring Metallica Frontman Premiering At Sundance

Metallica Share Videos For Ride The Lightning Classics

Metallica Share Live Videos For Kill 'Em All Classics

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album 2018 In Review

Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song 2018 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move 2018 In Review

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich 2018 In Review

No Justice For Jason Newsted On Metallica Reissue 2018 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song 2018 In Review

More Metallica News

Share this article



