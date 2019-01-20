Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are No. 1 on the latest Billboard Top Facebook Live Videos chart with a performance of "Sweet Child O' Mine" from their December 8 concert in Hawaii.

Billboard reports the footage earned top spot on the monthly chart of videos streamed on Facebook Live as tracked by media analytics company Shareablee, with rankings determined by a formula that blends reactions, comments, shares and first-seven-days views.

"Sweet Child O' Mine" led the chart in two of the four metrics, including reactions (26,000) and views in its first seven days (447,000). The Honolulu date - which closed out the band's three-year Not In This Lifetime reunion tour - was also their first-ever concert in Hawaii.

"Mahalo Hawaii!," posted GNR after the show. "Thank you for an unforgettable closing night." Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





