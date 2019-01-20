Tesla Premiere Song From Phil Collen Produced Album

(hennemusic) Tesla are streaming the title to their forthcoming album, "Shock." Due March 8, the Sacramento, CA band's eighth studio record was produced by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.

The pairing first connected via the concert circuit before Collen wrote and produced the single, "Save That Goodness", for inclusion on the group's 2016 release, "Mechanical Resonance, Live!"

According to the Def Leppard rocker, Tesla bassist Brian Wheat heard "Save That Goodness" and told the guitarist, "We should record this song and you should produce it."

"From that moment, we've been writing, recording and getting totally inspired about making new Tesla music," adds Collen, with plans for him to produce the band's new album.

"Shock" will be available via CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited-edition translucent blue vinyl formats; fans who pre-order the album will receive the set's title track as a free download. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





