News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket

01-21-2019
Jason Aldean

(Live Nation) Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett and Chris Young lead the list of artists included in Live Nation's 2019 Country Megaticket. We were sent the following details:

The special season ticket gives country music fans the opportunity
to see some of today's biggest country acts at their local amphitheater with one special pass.

The first round of tickets for the in-demand offer will be available in select cities starting Friday, January 25 at 10am local time. Additional participating venues and their respective lineups will be announced in the coming weeks.

"The 2019 Country Megaticket is once again the ultimate way for country fans to enjoy their favorite artists in their local amphitheaters," said Brian O'Connell, President of Live Nation Country Touring. "Megaticket options ranging from reserving the same seat for all shows to the value of General Admission lawn access, with options all along the way, will afford fans to enjoy one stop shopping for their favorite country music concerts this summer."

Participating Artists/Tours in Select Cities:
*Full list of artists for each venue will be available at Megaticket.com
Brad Paisley with special guests Chris Lane and Riley Green
Chris Young with special guest Chris Janson and more
Dierks Bentley with special guests Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes
Florida Georgia Line with special guests Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Hardy/Canaan Smith *support varies by date
Jason Aldean with special guests Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver
Luke Bryan with special guests Cole Swindel and Jon Langston
Rascal Flatts with special guests
Thomas Rhett with special guests Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, and Rhett Atkins

Live Nation submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket

Jason Aldean Shares Baby Memphis' First Day at the Beach

Jason Aldean Raps On New Track 'Gettin' Warmed Up'

Jason Aldean Releases Intimate 'You Make It Easy' Live Performance

Hootie And The Blowfish Reuniting For Special Jason Aldean Show

Jason Aldean Reveals New Album Title Song 'Rearview Town'

Jason Aldean Announces Epic Homecoming Show With Special Guests

Jason Aldean Goes Retro For Father-Daughter Dance

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett Lead ACM Awards Performers

Las Vegas Shooting Survivors Want Jason Aldean to Finish Concert

More Jason Aldean News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate- Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online- Rival Sons Streaming New Song- more

Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance- Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance- Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP- more

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album- Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels- Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour- Keith Richards- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate

Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Rival Sons Streaming Brand New Song

Greta Van Fleet Rock Saturday Night Live Debut

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket

Steve Hackett Releases 'Beasts In Our Time' Video

Metal Supergroup Imonolith Premiere Debut Song

The Dandy Warhols Release 'Motor City Steel' Video

Impellitteri Give Phantom Of The Opera A Rock Makeover

Former Black Star Riders Guitarist Damon Johnson Previews New Song

Tarah Who? Take On Heavy Topics with 'Numb Killer'

Singled Out: Valentin Marx's Made Up

Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance

Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance

Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP

The Neal Morse Band Streaming New Song

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.