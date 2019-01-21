|
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket
(Live Nation) Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett and Chris Young lead the list of artists included in Live Nation's 2019 Country Megaticket. We were sent the following details:
The special season ticket gives country music fans the opportunity
The first round of tickets for the in-demand offer will be available in select cities starting Friday, January 25 at 10am local time. Additional participating venues and their respective lineups will be announced in the coming weeks.
"The 2019 Country Megaticket is once again the ultimate way for country fans to enjoy their favorite artists in their local amphitheaters," said Brian O'Connell, President of Live Nation Country Touring. "Megaticket options ranging from reserving the same seat for all shows to the value of General Admission lawn access, with options all along the way, will afford fans to enjoy one stop shopping for their favorite country music concerts this summer."
Live Nation submitted this story.
