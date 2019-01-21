Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket

(Live Nation) Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett and Chris Young lead the list of artists included in Live Nation's 2019 Country Megaticket. We were sent the following details:

The special season ticket gives country music fans the opportunity

to see some of today's biggest country acts at their local amphitheater with one special pass.

The first round of tickets for the in-demand offer will be available in select cities starting Friday, January 25 at 10am local time. Additional participating venues and their respective lineups will be announced in the coming weeks.

"The 2019 Country Megaticket is once again the ultimate way for country fans to enjoy their favorite artists in their local amphitheaters," said Brian O'Connell, President of Live Nation Country Touring. "Megaticket options ranging from reserving the same seat for all shows to the value of General Admission lawn access, with options all along the way, will afford fans to enjoy one stop shopping for their favorite country music concerts this summer."



Participating Artists/Tours in Select Cities:

*Full list of artists for each venue will be available at Megaticket.com

Brad Paisley with special guests Chris Lane and Riley Green

Chris Young with special guest Chris Janson and more

Dierks Bentley with special guests Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes

Florida Georgia Line with special guests Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Hardy/Canaan Smith *support varies by date

Jason Aldean with special guests Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver

Luke Bryan with special guests Cole Swindel and Jon Langston

Rascal Flatts with special guests

Thomas Rhett with special guests Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, and Rhett Atkins

Live Nation submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Jason Aldean Shares Baby Memphis' First Day at the Beach

Jason Aldean Raps On New Track 'Gettin' Warmed Up'

Jason Aldean Releases Intimate 'You Make It Easy' Live Performance

Hootie And The Blowfish Reuniting For Special Jason Aldean Show

Jason Aldean Reveals New Album Title Song 'Rearview Town'

Jason Aldean Announces Epic Homecoming Show With Special Guests

Jason Aldean Goes Retro For Father-Daughter Dance

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett Lead ACM Awards Performers

Las Vegas Shooting Survivors Want Jason Aldean to Finish Concert

More Jason Aldean News

Share this article



