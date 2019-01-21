News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate

01-21-2019
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne granted the dying wish of original Blizzard of Ozz solo band drummer Lee Kerslake, who revealed late last year that he had a short time to live.

Kerslake broke the news during a discussion with The Metal Voice, where he shared that he had prostate cancer that spread and he is now battling bone cancer and the doctors gave him eight months to live.

Lee also explained that he reached out to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne with a last request and that they had settled their previous differences over royalties and songwriting credits. He said, "It's all forgotten and forgiven. I've written to Sharon and Ozzy recently, a personal letter basically asking them to kindly send me platinum album certifications for Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman, to hang on my wall before I die. It's on my bucket list.

"I hope they will come to terms with it and say yes. I went belly-up bankrupt when I lost the case to Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne in the courts. It costs me hundreds of thousands and I had to sell the house, and then started to get ill. ... But a platinum certification on my wall for these albums would be fantastic. ... It would say I helped create those albums."

Ozzy and Sharon have now granted that wish with Ozzy sharing a social media post showing Lee with the platinum discs and handwritten letter from Ozzy. Osbourne wrote, "I'm so glad that Lee Kerslake is enjoying his Blizzard and Diary platinum albums. I hope you feel better. Love, Ozzy"


Related Stories


Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate

Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup

Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne 2018 In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery 2018 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle 2018 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts 2018 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour 2018 In Review

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate- Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online- Rival Sons Streaming New Song- more

Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance- Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance- Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP- more

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album- Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels- Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour- Keith Richards- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate

Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Rival Sons Streaming Brand New Song

Greta Van Fleet Rock Saturday Night Live Debut

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket

Steve Hackett Releases 'Beasts In Our Time' Video

Metal Supergroup Imonolith Premiere Debut Song

The Dandy Warhols Release 'Motor City Steel' Video

Impellitteri Give Phantom Of The Opera A Rock Makeover

Former Black Star Riders Guitarist Damon Johnson Previews New Song

Tarah Who? Take On Heavy Topics with 'Numb Killer'

Singled Out: Valentin Marx's Made Up

Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance

Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance

Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP

The Neal Morse Band Streaming New Song

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.