Temple Of The Dog's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

(hennemusic) Members of the Pearl Jam-Soundgarden offshoot Temple Of The Dog reunited last week for the all-star "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, and video of the band's full performance from the show is streaming online.

Conceived by Cornell as a tribute to his late friend, singer Andrew Wood, the core lineup included Wood's former Mother Love Bone bandmates Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament alongside Mike McCready and Matt Cameron.

The band recorded their self-titled debut album in 15 days, with Eddie Vedder adding background vocals in the formative period of Pearl Jam, including a duet of the project's lead single, "Hunger Strike."

The Cornell tribute event brought together most of the TOTD lineup - with McCready and Vedder notably absent - to perform with a rotating list of additional players and vocalists (see list below), including Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlisle, Nikki Costa and Miley Cyrus, who Rolling Stone called "the night's true showstopper" for bringing the crowd to its feet when she delivered the 1991 project's second single, "Say Hello 2 Heaven."

Hosted by ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel, the event saw the first performance by the three surviving members of Soundgarden following Cornell's passing in May of 2017 at the age of 52. Watch video clips of the set here.

