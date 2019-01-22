News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Temple Of The Dog's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

01-22-2019
Chris Cornell

(hennemusic) Members of the Pearl Jam-Soundgarden offshoot Temple Of The Dog reunited last week for the all-star "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, and video of the band's full performance from the show is streaming online.

Conceived by Cornell as a tribute to his late friend, singer Andrew Wood, the core lineup included Wood's former Mother Love Bone bandmates Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament alongside Mike McCready and Matt Cameron.

The band recorded their self-titled debut album in 15 days, with Eddie Vedder adding background vocals in the formative period of Pearl Jam, including a duet of the project's lead single, "Hunger Strike."

The Cornell tribute event brought together most of the TOTD lineup - with McCready and Vedder notably absent - to perform with a rotating list of additional players and vocalists (see list below), including Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlisle, Nikki Costa and Miley Cyrus, who Rolling Stone called "the night's true showstopper" for bringing the crowd to its feet when she delivered the 1991 project's second single, "Say Hello 2 Heaven."

Hosted by ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel, the event saw the first performance by the three surviving members of Soundgarden following Cornell's passing in May of 2017 at the age of 52. Watch video clips of the set here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Temple Of The Dog's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Gibson Announces Limited Edition Chris Cornell Tribute Guitar

Ann Wilson Of Heart Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Video

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death 2018 In Review

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer 2018 In Review

Chris Cornell Receives Posthumous Grammy Award Nomination

Chris Cornell Limited Edition Release For Record Store Day

Chris Cornell's New 'When Bad Does Good' Video Features His Son

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary- Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill- more

Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate- Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online- Rival Sons Streaming New Song- more

Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance- Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance- Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP- more

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Soft For Bat-Batting Incident Anniversary

Rex Brown Leaves Kill Devil Hill

The Dave Matthews Band Announce North American Summer Tour

Pearl Jam Making Progress On New Studio Album

Temple Of The Dog's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

KISS Announce KISS Kruise 9

Garth Brooks Reveals Fun Detail For Forthcoming Album

Blink-182 and The Used Lead Back To The Beach Lineup

Halestorm Announce North American Tour

Brant Bjork Announces New Album 'Jacoozzi'

Brothers Osborne To Rock Late Night TV

Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate

Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Rival Sons Streaming Brand New Song

Greta Van Fleet Rock Saturday Night Live Debut

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.