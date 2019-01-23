Trace Adkins Announces Don't Stop Tour

Trace Adkins is gearing up for a busy time on the road this year with his newly announced Don't Stop Tour as well as dates on Blake Shelton on his Friends & Heroes Tour.



The country music star had this to say, "I'm excited to get back on the road. I am loading up the buses and bringing my band, a new set and new music to my Don't Stop Tour 2019 and I'm looking forward to seeing the fans again this year and feeling the energy they bring to each and every show."

The tour will launch with a stand-alone date on February 9th in San Antonio, TX before Trace joins Shelton's tour. The main part of the tour is set to kick off on April 4th at the Bologna Performing Arts Center in Cleveland, MS. See the dates below:

Trace Adkins Don't Stop Tour 2019

February 9 - San Antonio Rodeo - San Antonio, TX

April 4 - Bologna Performing Arts Center - Cleveland, MS

April 5 - IP Casino - Biloxi, MS

April 6 - Oxford Performing Arts Center - Oxford, AL

April 11 - Country Thunder - Florence, AZ

April 12 - Peppermill Concert Hall - West Wendover, NV

April 13 - Peppermill Concert Hall - West Wendover, NV

April 27 - Pearl River Resort - Choctaw, MS

May 3 - Suwannee River Jam - Live Oak, FL

May 17 - Effingham Performance Center - Effingham, IL

May 18 - J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts - St. Louis, MO

May 19 - Niswonger Performing Arts Center - Greeneville, TN

May 24 - Shooting Star Casino - Mahnomen, MN

May 25 - Prairie Knights Casino & Resort - Fort Yates, ND

May 26 - Tree Town Country Music Fest - Forest City, IA

June 13 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tulsa, OK

June 15 - Kansas Star Casino - Mulvane, KS

June 20 - The Paramount Huntington - Huntington, NY

June 21 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

June 22 - Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV

June 27 - Country USA - Oshkosh, WI

June 28 - Jack Cincinnati Casino - Cincinnati, OH

July 2 - San Diego County Fair - Del Mar, CA

July 3 - Alameda County Fair - Pleasanton, CA

July 5 - LRS Music Festival - Paulina, OR

July 6 - Montbleu Resort Casino - Stateline, NV

July 10 - America First Event Center - Cedar City, UT

July 12 - Chumash Casino - Santa Ynez, CA

July 18 - Great Jones County Fair - Monticello, IA

July 20 - Country Thunder - Twin Lakes, WI

July 26 - Shawnee Bluff Vineyard - Eldon, MO

July 27 - United Wireless Arena - Dodge City, KS

July 28 - Paramount Theater - Denver, CO

July 30 - Sweetwater County Fair - Rock Springs, WY

July 31 - Montana State Fair - Great Falls, MT

August 3 - Inn of the Mountain Gods - Mescalero, NM

August 17 - Chase County Fair - Imperial, NE

August 22 - Genesee County Fair - Mount Morris, MI

September 10 - Spokane County Interstate Fair - Spokane, WA

September 14 - Blue Gate Theater - Shipshewana, IN

November 13 - Royal Caribbean Poll Deck - Key West, FL





