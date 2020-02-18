Trace Adkins Announces The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Trace Adkins has announced that he will be hitting the road this spring for a North American trek that he has dubbed The Way I Wanna Go Tour.

The spring and summer tour is set to launch on April 15th at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA and will wrap up with a series of county fair performances in late summer.

He had this to say, "I'll be on stage singing 'Every Light in the House Is On,' and I look down at the crowd and realize that person right there wasn't even alive when I recorded that song.

"To watch their face go, Oh, that's a cool hook, I like this... it's like, 'Well, these songs still resonate today and are tried-and-true hits.' It's pretty special." See the dates below:

4/15/2020 American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA

4/16/2020 Packard Music Hall Warren, OH

4/17/2020 The Ritz Theatre Tiffin, OH

4/18/2020 Midland Theatre Newark, OH

4/19/2020 Capitol Music Hall Wheeling, WV

5/7/2020 Clay Center Charleston, WV

5/8/2020 Del Lago Resort & Casino Waterloo, NY

5/9/2020 Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races Charles Town, WV

5/15/2020 IP Casino Resort & Spa Biloxi, MS

5/16/2020 Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Vinton, LA

6/27/2020 Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheater Peachtree City, GA

7/2/2020 Fraze Pavilion Kettering, OH

7/3/2020 French Lick Resort Casino French Lick, IN

7/5/2020 Dauphin's Countryfest Dauphin, MB, CAN

7/8/2020 Northern Wisconsin State Fair Chippewa Falls, WI

7/9/2020 Red River Valley Fairgrounds West Fargo, ND

7/10/2020 Gathering On The Green Mequon, WI

7/11/2020 Hodag Country Fest Rhinelander, WI

7/17/2020 Sunset Station Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, NV

7/18/2020 Peppermill Concert Hall West Wendover, NV

7/19/2020 Cheyenne Frontier Days Cheyenne, WY

7/29/2020 Neshoba County Fair Philadelphia, MS

7/30/2020 Tailgate N' Tallboys Festival Taylorville, IL

8/1/2020 Jackson County Fair Maquoketa, IA

8/7/2020 Manitoulin Country Fest Little Current, ON

8/13/2020 Missouri State Fair Sedalia, MO

8/15/2020 Chase County Fair Imperial, NE

8/21/2020 Antelope Valley Fair Lancaster, CA

9/25/2020 Oklahoma State Fair Oklahoma City, OK

11/9-11/14/2020 Country Cruising 2020 Tampa, FL





