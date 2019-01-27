|
Megadeth Reveal 'Warheads On Foreheads' Details
(hennemusic) Megadeth are sharing details of their previously-announced forthcoming greatest hits collection, "Warheads On Foreheads." Due March 22, the anthology celebrates the thrash band's 35th anniversary and spans their entire studio recording career - from their 1985 debut, "Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good", to the 2016 Grammy Award-winning release, "Dystopia."
