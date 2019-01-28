|
John Mayer Announce North American Summer Tour
01-28-2019
John Mayer has announced that he will be launching a North American headline leg to his 2019 World Tour this summer in addition to his upcoming dates with Dead & Company.
The solo leg is scheduled to kick off on July 19th in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center and will wrap up on Sep 14th in Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles) at The Forum.
Mayer will be launching the 2019 World Tour in March in New Zealand and Australia, which will be followed by a leg through Asia that will run through April. See the North American dates below:
Related Stories
John Mayer Announce North American Summer Tour
John Mayer To Receive Billboard's Legend of Live Award
John Mayer Wants You To Write Him A Letter
John Mayer Launches KyloRenChallenge
Dead & Company Reschedule Shows After John Mayer's Surgery 2017 In Review
John Mayer Reveals Which Pop Star He Wrote 'Still Feel Like Your Man' About 2017 In Review
John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic 2017 In Review
Dead & Company Reschedule Shows After John Mayer's Surgery
John Mayer Checks In With Fans Following Emergency Appendectomy
John Mayer Hospitalized For Emergency Surgery