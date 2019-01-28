News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

John Mayer Announce North American Summer Tour

01-28-2019
John Mayer

John Mayer has announced that he will be launching a North American headline leg to his 2019 World Tour this summer in addition to his upcoming dates with Dead & Company.

The solo leg is scheduled to kick off on July 19th in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center and will wrap up on Sep 14th in Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles) at The Forum.

Mayer will be launching the 2019 World Tour in March in New Zealand and Australia, which will be followed by a leg through Asia that will run through April. See the North American dates below:

John Mayer 2019 North American Tour Dates:
FRI 19-Jul Albany, NY Times Union Center
SAT 20-Jul Providence, RI Dunkin' Donuts Center
MON 22-Jul Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
TUE 23-Jul Washington D.C. Capital One Arena
THU 25-Jul New York, NY Madison Square Garden
FRI 26-Jul New York, NY Madison Square Garden
SUN 28-Jul Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arnena
TUE 30-Jul Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
FRI 2-Aug Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
SAT 3-Aug Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
MON 5-Aug St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
TUE 6-Aug Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
THU 8-Aug Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
FRI 9-Aug Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
SUN 11-Aug Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
MON 12-Aug Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
WED 14-Aug Chicago, IL United Center
SAT 31-Aug Snowmass Village, CO Snowmass Mountain
MON 2-Sep Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
TUE 3-Sep St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
THU 5-Sep Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
SAT 7-Sep San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
SUN 8-Sep Houston, TX Toyota Center
TUE 10-Sep Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
WED 11-Sep San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
FRI 13-Sep Inglewood, CA The Forum
SAT 14-Sep Inglewood, CA The Forum


Related Stories


John Mayer Announce North American Summer Tour

John Mayer To Receive Billboard's Legend of Live Award

John Mayer Wants You To Write Him A Letter

John Mayer Launches KyloRenChallenge

Dead & Company Reschedule Shows After John Mayer's Surgery 2017 In Review

John Mayer Reveals Which Pop Star He Wrote 'Still Feel Like Your Man' About 2017 In Review

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic 2017 In Review

Dead & Company Reschedule Shows After John Mayer's Surgery

John Mayer Checks In With Fans Following Emergency Appendectomy

John Mayer Hospitalized For Emergency Surgery

More John Mayer News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates- Tool's New Album Coming This Spring- The Circle- more

Ozzy Osbourne Suffers Another Injury- Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album- Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute To Bruce Corbitt (Rigor Mortis - Warbeast)- more

Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group- Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam- Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic- more

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour- Jimmy Page Celebrates Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary- Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For 5 Oscars- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates Due To Illness

Tool's New Album Coming This Spring Says Member

Sammy Hagar & The Circle Stream New Song

Rami Malek Wins Screen Actors Guild Award for Bohemian Rhapsody

Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Item Being Auctioned This Week

Metallica Share Video From First Show Of 2019

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Goes Behind The Scenes On New Signature Line

Steve Hackett To Play Full Classic Genesis Album On American Tour

John Mayer Announce North American Summer Tour

Alice In Chains Announce New North American Tour Dates

Singled Out: Last in Line's Landslide

Ozzy Osbourne Suffers Another Injury

Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album

Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute To Bruce Corbitt (Rigor Mortis - Warbeast)

Foo Fighters Full Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Set Goes Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.