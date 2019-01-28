John Mayer Announce North American Summer Tour

John Mayer has announced that he will be launching a North American headline leg to his 2019 World Tour this summer in addition to his upcoming dates with Dead & Company.

The solo leg is scheduled to kick off on July 19th in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center and will wrap up on Sep 14th in Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles) at The Forum.

Mayer will be launching the 2019 World Tour in March in New Zealand and Australia, which will be followed by a leg through Asia that will run through April. See the North American dates below:



John Mayer 2019 North American Tour Dates:

FRI 19-Jul Albany, NY Times Union Center

SAT 20-Jul Providence, RI Dunkin' Donuts Center

MON 22-Jul Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

TUE 23-Jul Washington D.C. Capital One Arena

THU 25-Jul New York, NY Madison Square Garden

FRI 26-Jul New York, NY Madison Square Garden

SUN 28-Jul Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arnena

TUE 30-Jul Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

FRI 2-Aug Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

SAT 3-Aug Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

MON 5-Aug St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

TUE 6-Aug Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

THU 8-Aug Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

FRI 9-Aug Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

SUN 11-Aug Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

MON 12-Aug Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

WED 14-Aug Chicago, IL United Center

SAT 31-Aug Snowmass Village, CO Snowmass Mountain

MON 2-Sep Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

TUE 3-Sep St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

THU 5-Sep Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

SAT 7-Sep San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

SUN 8-Sep Houston, TX Toyota Center

TUE 10-Sep Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

WED 11-Sep San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

FRI 13-Sep Inglewood, CA The Forum

SAT 14-Sep Inglewood, CA The Forum





