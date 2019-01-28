Sammy Hagar & The Circle Stream New Song

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar & The Circle are streaming a lyric video for "Trust Fund Baby", the lead single from their forthcoming debut album, "Space Between."

"Play it on whatever system suits you and crank it up," says Hagar, "it rocks like the rest of the album!" Due May 10, the project marks the first full studio release by the band, which also features bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson.

In sync with the record's arrival, the group says they "will mount a large-scale tour of North America in support of the new album in the spring", with album and live schedule details to be announced.

Hagar & The Circle issued a live package, "At Your Service", in 2015; the set presented a collection of tracks by Hagar, Montrose, Led Zeppelin and Van Halen as captured during a 2014 tour. Listen to the new song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Previews New Music From The Circle

Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle Finish New Album

Singled Out: Hail The Pilot's In Circles

A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video

A Perfect Circle Streaming New Song 'The Doomed'

The Who Rocks 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Trailer

Marc Anthony Announces The Full Circle Tour

Sammy Hagar Supegroup The Circle and Collective Soul U.S. Tour

More The Circle News

Share this article



