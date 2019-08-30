Sammy Hagar Feels Spoiled By Freedom

Sammy Hagar counts his blessings that his financial success has "spoiled" him so that he has the freedom to make the whatever kind of music that he wants without having to worry if it sells.

The former Van Halen frontman is promoting the debut album "Space Between" from his latest supergroup The Circle and shared the following with Forbes, "For the people that have made it and are in a position like myself and my band mates in the Circle we're fine.

"We're so lucky to have been from that era where we sold 10s of millions of records and made gazillions of dollars and get yourself in a position where now it's just art for me. It's just fun, it's what I love to do. The creative side of me feels safe.

"I always think of my audience as I could probably get away with doing anything I want. If I wanted to make s soul record, an R&B record I could do it; if I wanted to make a blues record, if I wanted to make a jazz record I could do it. And maybe it wouldn't be as big a seller as the Circle with Space Between cause it was a rock record. But they wouldn't abandon me, they'd still come and see me and I could probably just turn it around and say, 'Okay, now I'll make a rock record for you.' It'd all be okay.

"For some people, when you're starting out, you make a mistake and you're done. It's crazy out there, it is the wild west. But I love being able to do whatever I want whenever I want.

"I gotta tell you, I'm spoiled rotten. Man, I don't know what I would do if I had to what I do for a living and they said, 'You gotta go out and do 130 shows this year cause you're gonna go broke, you're gonna lose your band.'

"I'm lucky and my band mates are lucky. We get along, we like each other believe it or not (laughs). That's the good part too. Most bands hate each other by the time they've played together five years, but we haven't burnt ourselves out by trying to make it more with disappointing situations. The experiences have been fantastic."





