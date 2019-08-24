Sammy Hagar And The Circle Share 'No Worries' Video

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle are premiering a video for their single "No Worries". The song comes from the supergroup's latest studio album, "Space Between."

"It's like a metaphor," Hagar tells Forbes. "I wrote a concept record about money, greed, enlightenment and truth. What happens is, in the songs, the guy lost everything. He was on top of the world, kicking ass, but he was an a**hole and greedy and it went to his head. Then he got bumped out of everything and it took that to have the enlightenment moment, cause the enlightenment moment is when you are sitting there with nothing and you realize it's not so bad. 'This is better than when I was rich and powerful and all the hassles I had and f**king people and getting f**ked and all that stuff.' When you got nothing you're just sitting there going., 'Wow, I don't have any worries.'

"I came from that place, so I know that it does exist. It's not where I am today, but it was important in my story. And the video cracks me up because we took a businessman and took his tie and put it around his head, he starts doing cartwheels down the street."

"I love it, I love enlightenment, that song to me is about that," adds Hagar. "You can really live that way if you can figure it out, but otherwise you gotta go through some s**t to get there. Most people start there, but they don't realize it was a pretty good place to be, 'No Worries.' It's kind of my lifestyle now, but I didn't have to go through all that to get it."

"Space Between" debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 this past spring. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Explains What The 'Space Between' Means

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'I Can't Drive 55' Live Video

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Affirmation' Video

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Score Hit With New Album

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Streaming New Song

Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Rock Van Halen Classic

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Can't Hang' Video

The Beta Machine (A Perfect Circle) Singled Out Week: Palindrome

More The Circle News

Share this article



