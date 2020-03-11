.

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Cancel Tour Dates

K. Wiggins | 03-11-2020

The CircleAlbum cover art

Sammy Hagar has announced that he and The Circle have been forced to cancel their upcoming live dates in South America due to concern over the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Hagar has this to say, "The upcoming Sammy Hagar & The Circle shows in South America have been cancelled, due to the escalation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The decision has been made along with the local promoters in order to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis. If you have any questions regarding refunds contact the local promoter or any of their authorized point of sales where you purchased your ticket(s)."

Sammy also released a video message addressing the cancelations. Watch it here.


