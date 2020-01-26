Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake and Night Ranger Plan Summer Tour

Sammy Hagar has revealed that his current supergroup The Circle will be hitting the road this summer for a big tour that will also feature Whitesnake and Night Ranger.

Hagar broke the news to People Magazine on the Red Carpet at this year's MusiCares Person Of The Year gala honoring Aerosmith. He said, "We have an announcement of a 39-, 40-city tour coming up in July. The announcement's being made on Monday [January 27]. I'm very excited about that.

"In my whole career, with Van Halen, we had all No. 1 albums, but as a solo artist, I never had a Top 10 record. And we had No. 4 in one category and No. 1 in three categories. And that was a big deal for me, so I'm gonna support that record again this year. We did 30 shows last year. And we're gonna do 39, 40 shows.

He also said that the reason he will be doing more touring is "because I feel really good. I wanna go out and see if I can have the energy and enthusiasm to sing every night, not every night, but three or four nights a week, and still wanna do it.

"So I committed to a 39-city tour, which will end up 45 or 50 [concerts]. And Whitesnake's on the tour with us and Night Ranger. It's kind of classic rock. When you've got two singers like David Coverdale and my voice, we've got the same fans."

The Circle, which also features Van Halen's Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson, will be touring in support of their debut album "Space Between".





