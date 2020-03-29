.

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Stream New Lockdown Challenge Song

Bruce Henne | 03-29-2020

The Circle

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle are streaming video of a new tune, "Funky Feng Shui", that they recorded remotely from each other as part of a Lockdown Challenge.

Filmed on their phones, Jason Bonham started with the drums in his first Instagram post, then challenged Vic Johnson to add guitar; Vic then passed it on to Michael Anthony and Sammy added his vocals to complete the song.

"Funky Feng Shui" started as a backstage jam that the band have been playing while warming up for shows. "The Circle will be doing more of this," says Hagar, "it's too much fun!"

Hagar And The Circle recently cancelled a series of shows this month planned for South America as part of a tour in support of their debut studio record, "Space Between." Check out the new song here.

