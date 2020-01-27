Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake, Night Ranger Tour Announced

Sammy Hagar & The Circle have confirmed the dates and details for a U.S. tour this summer that will also feature Whitesnake and Night Ranger.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 9th at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL and will be wrapping up on September 20th at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA.

Hagar had the following to say about the trek and touring with Whitesnake's David Coverdale, "I love some friendly competition onstage, and that's exactly what this is going to be.

"David [Coverdale and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage!

"Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music."

Coverdale added about hitting the road with The Circle (Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson), "The Red Rocker and the Snake??? OMG ... I wanna see that show myself!!! I'm a big fan of Sammy Hagar, Michael, Vic and Jason, We're gonna have a blast together!! See y'all there, people!!!"

Hagar and Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale also teamed up for an announcement video entitled "TEA-QUILA". Watch the clip here and see the dates below:

07/09 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

07/11 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds - Tampa, FL

07/14 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

07/15 - Coast Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC

07/18 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach, VA

07/19 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

07/22 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

07/23 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

07/25 - Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Outdoor Venue - Salamanca, NY

07/26 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre - Wantagh, NY

08/07 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO

08/08 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

08/11 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI

08/12 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

08/14 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL

08/15 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

08/18 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

08/19 - S&T Bank Music Park - Burgettstown, PA

08/21 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

08/22 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

09/02 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX

09/03 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

09/06 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

09/08 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA

09/10 - USANA Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT

09/13 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA

09/15 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre - Ridgefield, WA

09/16 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA

09/18 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland, CA

09/20 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA





