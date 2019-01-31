News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Have Over 50 Unreleased Songs

01-31-2019
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses have over 50 unreleased song that were intended for the long delayed "Chinese Democracy" album, which Axl Rose wanted to release as a trilogy, according to insiders.

To mark the tenth anniversary of the album's release, Billboard last month took at a look at the record's legacy and spoke with some insiders about "Chinese Democracy", which sold just under 550,000 copies during the first 12 weeks in stores.

Geffen-Interscope A&R executive Tom Zutaut believes that the album would had done better had it not been released under the Guns N' Roses banner. He said, "If he had released it as an Axl Rose solo record, it probably would have sold millions. But when we sat in the studio and talked about Chinese Democracy, [Axl] just wasn't ready to go there yet."

Later in the feature Zutaut reveals that the album was intended to be more than one disc, "Axl's goal was to make a more modern record, to make GN'R a more modern band. But Guns N' Roses fans wouldn't accept that. Had it been a 'W. Axl Rose' record, who knows...but not a lot people know this: Chinese Democracy was going to be trilogy."

Former member Tommy Stinson confirmed that the album was not intended to only contain the material that was eventually released. He said, "All I can is...that record was not meant to be one disc."

The article estimates that there were at least 60 tracks that were partially complete at the time that the album was released. Another unnamed source claimed that "All of the material that hadn't been released was coming out in 2016, then, the reunion happened."


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Have Over 50 Unreleased Songs

Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance

New Axl Rose Song Streaming Online

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offer Turned Down By Former Member 2018 In Review

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain 2018 In Review

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence 2018 In Review

Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star 2018 In Review

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Have Over 50 Unreleased Songs- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Auctioning Personal Guitar Collection- Motley Crue Go Nuts For Super Bowl Ad- Black Stone Cherry- more

AC/DC Singer Rumor Indirectly Confirmed- Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'- Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Leg- more

Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Concerts Canceled- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announce Rare Club Solo Show- ZZ Top Announce Special 50th Anniversary Shows- Lee Kerslake- more

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates- Tool's New Album Coming This Spring- The Circle- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Have Over 50 Unreleased Songs

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Auctioning Personal Guitar Collection

Motley Crue Go Nuts For Super Bowl Ad

Black Stone Cherry Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Metallica Share Video From Little Rock Show

Whitesnake Stream Previously-Unreleased Classic Live Recording

Vampire Weekend Announce The Father of the Bride Tour

A Place To Bury Strangers Stream New Song 'Chrome Shadow'

Shumaun Stream Song From New Album

Black Rose Release 'Sands Of Time' Video

Singled Out: Will Jacobs' Runaway

AC/DC Singer Rumor Indirectly Confirmed

Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'

Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Leg

Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Video

Dave Mustaine Explains Reason For Megadeth's Big Risk

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.