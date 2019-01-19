KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour

The event will mark the first time KISS has played a club in over twenty years and will be their first performance at the world famous venue. The club will be recorded and broadcast on KISS' limited-run specialty SiriusXM channel, KISS Army Radio - which will run on channel 30 from February 4-17.

The performance will air on Tuesday, February 12 at 5:00 pm ET on KISS Army Radio, channel 30, and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com; the concert will also be broadcast on Howard Stern's Howard 101 channel on Friday, February 15 at 9:00pm ET.

KISS will begin the "End Of The Road" farewell tour in Vancouver, BC on January 31, followed by a two-month summer series in Europe that will start in late May. Read more - here.