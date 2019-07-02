Suicide Silence Announce 'Live & Mental' Album

Suicide Silence have announced that they will be releasing a new live album entitled "Live & Mental" on July 12th and have shared a live video of their cover of Korn's 'Blind'.

The album was captured during a special benefit show in support of Mental Health America of Los Angeles (MHLA) at The Observatory in Santa Ana back on December 4th of 2015.

The band had this to say, "Although this benefit show was recorded way back in 2015, with mental health issues as relevant as ever in society today, we felt the desire to further propel the conversation throughout the metal scene, while also allowing fans to share in this special night of unreleased material with us." Check out the video here





Related Stories

Suicide Silence's Mark Heylmun Explains Absence From Band

Suicide Silence Plan New Music And Special Tour

Suicide Silence Singer Having Fun With New Song Backlash

Lamb of God Frontman Contributes To New Suicide Silence Video

Suicide Silence Announces Record Release Tour

Suicide Silence Announce New Album and Release 'Doris' Video

More Suicide Silence News

Share this article



