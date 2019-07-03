Metallica Share Live Video From Twickenham Stadium Show

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming live video of a performance of their 2016 single, "Hardwired", from a June 20 concert at Twickenham Stadium in London, England.

The tune was the lead track issued from the band's tenth album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country.

Metallica are currently enjoying a two-week break from the European leg of the WorldWired tour, which will resume in Berlin, Germany on July 6. The trek saw the band perform a tribute to the late Thin Lizzy legend Phil Lynott during their June 8 show at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland.

Metallica delivered the traditional Irish song, "Whiskey In The Jar", before 75,000 fans at the event, with frontman James Hetfield adding, "We love you, Phil", at the conclusion of the track. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica Share Live Video From Manchester Concert

Metallica Members Form All-Star Wedding Band For Special Gig

Metallica Share Video From Rare Brussels Concert

Metallica Share Live 'The Memory Remains' Video

Metallica Share 'Here Comes Revenge' Live Video

Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son

Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott

Video From Metallica's Slane Castle Show Goes Online

Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours

More Metallica News

Share this article



