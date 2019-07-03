News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Share Live Video From Twickenham Stadium Show

07-03-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming live video of a performance of their 2016 single, "Hardwired", from a June 20 concert at Twickenham Stadium in London, England.

The tune was the lead track issued from the band's tenth album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country.

Metallica are currently enjoying a two-week break from the European leg of the WorldWired tour, which will resume in Berlin, Germany on July 6. The trek saw the band perform a tribute to the late Thin Lizzy legend Phil Lynott during their June 8 show at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland.

Metallica delivered the traditional Irish song, "Whiskey In The Jar", before 75,000 fans at the event, with frontman James Hetfield adding, "We love you, Phil", at the conclusion of the track. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


