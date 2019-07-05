Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself

Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has released a video message to fans to reassure them that he is "well" after being hospitalized last week for allegedly accidentally stabbing himself.

News broke on June 27th that Adler was taken to the hospital after stabbing himself at his Los Angeles area home. A rep for the drummer said that it was an accident and not a suicide attempt and called the injury "very minor" and "superficial".

Steven took to Facebook and released a video to fans. In the clip he said, "I'm really sorry about all this media confusion that's been going on. I'm alive and well.

"I'm looking forward to seeing everybody on July 12 at the Golden Nugget in Vegas and July 13 at this motorcycle rally in Oregon, which is gonna be bad to the bone. And I love everybody, and I can't wait to see and hug everybody. Thank you so much for your love and support." Watch it here.





Related Stories

Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself

Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Hospitalized After Stabbling Himself

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion 2018 In Review

Classless Act Making Waves With Steven Adler, Dio Gigs

Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band

Guns N' Roses Founder Wanted To Follow Rush's Example

Steven Adler Talks Guns N' Roses Appetite Anniversary Tour

Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour

Steven Adler and Friends To Rock Guns N' Roses At Ride of Ronnie

More Steven Adler News

Share this article



