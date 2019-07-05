Stone Temple Pilots Planning 'Something New And Spectacular'

Stone Temple Pilots have a special anniversary reissue and a big tour with Rival Sons, and drummer Eric Kretz says that the band is planning "something new and spectacular".

"We're always up to something now that we run on all four cylinders. We have the 'Purple' 25th anniversary coming up, and that whole package will be coming out in the fall," he told RockSverige.

He then added, "And we have something new and spectacular coming up, but that's all I can say about that. Right now we're just busy touring in Europe and Israel and then we go back for a tour with Rival Sons and do a late summer, early fall package with them."





Related Stories

Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Purple' For 25th Anniversary

Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons Plot Fall Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Add UK Dates To European Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Had 'No Room For Error' In Finding Weiland Replacement 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Add Leg To Revolucion Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Heading North For Tour

Joe Perry Jams With Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick Stars

More Stone Temple Pilots News

Share this article



