Last In Line To Begin Work On Album During Def Leppard Break
Original Dio offshoot Last In Line plan to get to work on writing material for their third album next month, according to guitarist Vivian Campbell.
The band released their sophomore effort "II" back in February and Vivian spoke about their upcoming plans to Eonmusic. He told them, "Well, up until September, I'll be with Leppard between now and then, but Leppard have a residency in Las Vegas in August and September, and we in Last In Line are going to use that time, the days off when Leppard aren't playing, we're going to start writing the next album.
"We'll just get a rehearsal room and go in and kick around some ideas, which is good in a lot of ways, because we'll get a head start on the album, and it's good for me that I don't have days off on Las Vegas, because I couldn't imagine that."
