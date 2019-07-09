Frank Zappa Jams With Pink Floyd In 1969 Belgium Concert Video

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a jam with Frank Zappa during a 1969 performance in Belgium. On hand to emcee the Festival Actuel in Amougies Mont de l'Enclus, Zappa teamed up with the UK rockers for "Interstellar Overdrive" from their 1967 debut album, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn."

Pink Floyd's appearance at the Belgian festival was filmed for a TV documentary entitled Music Power; the group are also sharing footage of three other songs from the event, including "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun", "Careful With That Axe, Eugene" and "Green Is The Colour."

The October 25 festival gig landed just two weeks before Pink Floyd would release their fourth album, "Ummagumma." The 2LP set mixed spring 1969 live material with new recordings at Abbey Road Studios that highlighted individual tracks written by each member of the band. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





