Metallica Share 'Seek And Destroy' Live Video

07-09-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming live video of a performance of their 1983 classic, "Seek & Destroy", from a June 8 concert at Slane Castle in Ireland.

The tune appeared on the group's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which didn't arrive on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years later, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside.

Metallica's first performance at the legendary venue - which also marked their first appearance in the area in a decade - saw them joined by a lineup that included Ghost, Stiff Little Fingers, Bokassa, and Fangclub.

"Slane Castle has been rocked... and what an unbelievable vibe!," posted drummer Lars Ulrich after the show. "As incredible as we were told to expect... the second we stepped on stage and took it all in - the Irish fans, the castle, the bowl-like setting - we knew this was other worldly.

"What a privilege and an honour to play this legendary venue. Thank you Lord Henry for having us, and thanks to everyone who came from near and far! All 75,000 of ya. Wow! Let's not wait another 10 years Ireland."

Metallica's current summer concert series across Europe will wrap up in Mannheim, Germany in late August. Watch the video here.

Metallica Share 'Seek And Destroy' Live Video

