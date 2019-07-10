.

Static-X Star Explains Motivation For Reunion

Static-X

Static-X bassist Tony Campos explained why the band decided to reunite and pay tribute to late frontman Wayne Static by launching a tour to celebrate their hit album "Wisconsin Death Trip".

Campos told Wall Of Sound, "I think once we all got together in the room for the first time in many, many years, it felt right. It just clicked. It just felt right. I had the belief that had Wayne overcome his addictions and distanced himself from the negative people in his life that were enabling his additions, he'd be with us right now doing this with us.

"Once the three of us got into the room together for the first time, that just reinforced that feeling for me. We all feel that way. It felt right. Once we approached Wayne's family about doing this and showing them what we're going to do [and] how we're going to pull this off live, once they gave us their blessing and approval, we knew this is the right thing to do and the right time to do it.

It was really important for me to make sure Wayne's family was okay with everything we were doing. Blood's thicker than water, and yeah, he was our friend and our brother, but that was their son. I know how I would feel if one of my siblings died, so it was really important for me to make sure they were okay with everything. We're fortunate to have their backing and their blessing to do it all." Check out the full interview here.


