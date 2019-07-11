New Roger Waters Concert Film Hitting Theaters

(hennemusic) Roger Waters will screen a new concert film, "Us + Them", in theaters worldwide this fall. The movie will screen in cinemas worldwide over two nights: Wednesday, October 2 and Sunday, October 6.

Directed by Sean Evans, the project captures Waters live in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017 - 2018 tour, which saw the rocker perform to over two million people around the world.

The tour saw the bassist feature songs from legendary Pink Floyd albums including "The Dark Side Of The Moon", "The Wall", "Animals" and "Wish You Were Here", and from his 2017 record, "Is This The Life We Really Want?"

Waters played 157 shows on the global trek, which took in US $169.46 million at the box office. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason

Roger Waters Releases Video Trailer For The Soldier's Tale

Robert Plant and Roger Waters O2 Silver Clef Winners

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Guests On Lucius' New Album

Pink Floyd Star Talks Friction Between David Gilmour and Roger Waters

Roger Waters Announces 2018 UK arena Tour

Roger Waters Heading Down Under Early Next Year

Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Roger Waters

More Roger Waters News

Share this article



