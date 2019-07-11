.

New Roger Waters Concert Film Hitting Theaters

(hennemusic) Roger Waters will screen a new concert film, "Us + Them", in theaters worldwide this fall. The movie will screen in cinemas worldwide over two nights: Wednesday, October 2 and Sunday, October 6.

Directed by Sean Evans, the project captures Waters live in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017 - 2018 tour, which saw the rocker perform to over two million people around the world.

The tour saw the bassist feature songs from legendary Pink Floyd albums including "The Dark Side Of The Moon", "The Wall", "Animals" and "Wish You Were Here", and from his 2017 record, "Is This The Life We Really Want?"

Waters played 157 shows on the global trek, which took in US $169.46 million at the box office. Read more here.

