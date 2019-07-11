The Rolling Stones Jam With Gary Clark Jr Goes Online

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones jammed with Gary Clark, Jr. on a blues classic during the band's July 7 show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA and video of the performance has been shared online.

Clark - who opened the evening with a solo set - returned to the stage for "Ride 'Em On Down", a 1930's-era tune by Bukka White that has been covered by many artists through the years, including an appearance on the Stones' 2016 album, "Blue & Lonesome."

"Great to see you Gary!," posted Keith Richards on social media alongside a backstage photo with the guitarist from earlier in the day. "Thank you for joining us on Ride'em on Down!"

The Boston-area show marked the fifth stop on the band' No Filter tour, which sees the return of Mick Jagger to the concert stage following heart valve replacement surgery in April. Watch video of the jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





