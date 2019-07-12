iHeartRadioMusic Festival Add More Stars To Lineup

iHeartRadioMusic Festival organizers have announced that that Hootie & The Blowfish, Marshmello and Steve Aoki with special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X have been added to this year's lineup.

The annual concert event is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 20th and Saturday, September 21st at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

They joined the previously announced acts including Def Leppard, Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, Heart, Zac Brown Band and Cage The Elephant.

The event will also feature Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, French Montana, Halsey, H.E.R., Marshmello, Miley Cyrus, and more.





