Metallica Share Live Video For 'No Leaf Clover'

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance of their 1999 track, "No Leaf Clover", from a June 13 concert at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

The tune first surfaced as one of two new songs featured on the band's "S&M" live release, which captured Metallica in concert with The San Francisco Symphony conducted by Michael Kamen.

The rarely-performed "No Leaf Clover" has returned to the group's setlist this spring after a seven-year absence from the live lineup. The Cologne stop is part of Metallica's 25-date spring/summer European concert series, which started in May and has dates scheduled into late August. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses, Eagles, Metallica On Forbes List

Metallica Share 'Seek And Destroy' Live Video

Metallica Favorite Bokassa Release 'Vultures' Video

Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS Top Tours Of 2019

Metallica Share Live Video From Twickenham Stadium Show

Metallica Share Live Video From Manchester Concert

Metallica Members Form All-Star Wedding Band For Special Gig

Metallica Share Video From Rare Brussels Concert

Metallica Share Live 'The Memory Remains' Video

More Metallica News

Share this article



