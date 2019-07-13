.

Metallica Share Live Video For 'No Leaf Clover'

07-13-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance of their 1999 track, "No Leaf Clover", from a June 13 concert at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

The tune first surfaced as one of two new songs featured on the band's "S&M" live release, which captured Metallica in concert with The San Francisco Symphony conducted by Michael Kamen.

The rarely-performed "No Leaf Clover" has returned to the group's setlist this spring after a seven-year absence from the live lineup. The Cologne stop is part of Metallica's 25-date spring/summer European concert series, which started in May and has dates scheduled into late August. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


