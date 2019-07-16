.

Ozzy Was Forbidden To Attend Grammy Music Legends Event

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne was forbidden by his wife and manager Sharon from attending the Grammy Salute To Music Legends event where Black Sabbath received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sharon made the decision because The Recording Academy did not honor the band during the live CBS network broadcast but instead taped the May 11th ceremony and tribute performances for a PBS special this fall.

Ozzy's bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward and the band's support group on their farewell tour, Rival Sons played a medley of Sabbath classics ("War Pigs", "Changes" and "Paranoid") at the event.

She explained the decision to keep Ozzy from attending during an interview with Celebrity Access Encore. She said, "I was just so pissed off at the Grammys this year because they gave them a Lifetime Achievement Award, but wouldn't give it to them on the TV show that we all know as the Grammy Awards .

They did it at a separate ceremony, which goes out on another network later on. I wouldn't let Ozzy go because I just thought it was shocking what they did to them. So I wouldn't let Ozzy go... They wanted to give it [the Lifetime Achievement Award] to them in some pissy f***ing ceremony that they had.

"Listen, there were artists there that got awards that deserved it too. But I just thought because Sabbath - their career spanned 50 years and they are still selling records today; their catalog still sells and their last record that was out six years ago was No. 1 in many countries worldwide.

"So the other artists they were honoring had great careers and deserved to be honored, but they still didn't have the careers that Sabbath had. So not to put them on the proper show, it was, like, 'How dare you?' I was so angry. I just thought, 'F*** you. I am not going to give you the honor of having Ozzy at your sh*tty ceremony.'"


