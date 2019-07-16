The Pretenders With All-Star Friends Released

A new live collection called "The Pretenders With Friend" has been released as a Blu-ray / DVD / CD package featuring bonus interviews with band members, slide show, trailers and more.

The package features The Pretenders featuring Chrissy Hynde performing with special guests including Iggy Pop, Shirley Manson of Garbage, Kings of Leon and Incubus at the Decades Rock Arena in Atlantic City, NJ.

Songs include "Brass in Pocket"; "Message of Love" by Incubus, "I'm Only Happy When It Rains" by Shirley Manson, "Precious"; "Candy" by Iggy Pop and Chrissy Hynde", "Talk of the Town"; "Back on the Chain Gang"; "Drive" by Incubus; "Mystery Achievement", "Fools Must Die" by Iggy Pop, and "Middle Of The Road" encore performance featuring The Pretenders with Iggy Pop, Incubus, Kings Of Leon and Shirley Manson. See the tracklisting below:

01 "The Wait"

02 "The Losing""

03 "Back In The Chain

04 "Talk Of The Town"

05 "I'm Only Happy When It Rains"

06 "Day After Day'

07 "Bucket"

08 "Up The Neck"

09 "Drive"

10 "Message Of Love"

11 "Precious"

12 "Fools Must Die"

13 "Candy"

14 "Mystery Achievement"

15 "Brass In Pocket"

16 "Middle Of The Road"





