The Pretenders Share 'A Love' Visualizer

(BHM) The Pretenders have shared “A Love,” the new single from their forthcoming studio album, Relentless. An official visualizer – featuring exclusive footage of the legendary band’s recent live run at small UK clubs – is streaming on YouTube. Relentless arrives via Rhino Records on Friday, September 15.
“I suppose ‘A Love’ is the most traditionally Pretenders-sounding song on the album,” says Chrissie Hynde, “in the vein of ‘Kid’ or ‘Talk of the Town’ or any of the mid-tempo ones over the years. I often see love/relationships almost in the same vein as drug addiction. Although, having said that, I know I am jaded and cynical…”
Produced by multiple Grammy Award-nominee David Wrench (Courtney Barnett, David Byrne) at the famed Battery Studios in Willesden, North West London, Relentless marks the second consecutive full-length songwriting collaboration by founder Chrissie Hynde and Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne following 2020’s acclaimed Hate For Sale. The album – which marks the band’s return to Warner Music Group after more than two decades having first been signed to Sire Records in America by the legendary Seymour Stein – includes such recently released singles as “Let The Sun Come In“ and the beautiful closing track, “I Think About You Daily,” the latter featuring composer Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead, The Smile), who provides the string arrangement and conducted the 12 Ensemble for the recording. Hailed by Stereogum as a “grand…regretful ballad,” “I Think About You Daily” is joined by a deeply moving official video, streaming now on YouTube.
