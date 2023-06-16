The Pretenders Recruit Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood For New Song

(Big Hassle) The Pretenders have shared their beautiful new song, "I Think About You Daily." The track features composer Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead, The Smile) who provided the string arrangement and conducted the 12 Ensemble for the recording. It is the stunning closing track of Relentless, the band's forthcoming studio album due September 15, 2023, via Rhino Records.



"I met Jonny a couple of times, and we're obviously big fans of him because he's done some incredible music over the years," says Chrissie Hynde. "I saw him at the Phantom Thread première where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing. And we spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day. I was thrilled and very surprised. He also came down to see a Valve Bone Woe show we were doing in the basement of a Pizza Express. So when we discussed the idea of getting strings on 'I Think About You Daily,' he was the first choice. Legend!"

"It was a genuine honor to score strings for Chrissie," Greenwood says. 'The arrangement wrote itself because of THAT voice. She's one of the greatest singers in popular music, and her continuing passion for creation was an inspiring experience from first the email to the last note of the recording."

The Pretenders announced the release of Relentless in May with the album's first single, "Let The Sun Come In." Marked by the electrifying impulsiveness and attitude that has long defined founder Chrissie Hynde's eternal spirit, the song heralded the band's return to Warner Music Group after more than two decades having first been signed to Sire Records in America by the legendary Seymour Stein.

Produced by multiple Grammy Award-nominee David Wrench (Courtney Barnett, David Byrne) at the famed Battery Studios in Willesden, North West London, Relentless marks the second consecutive full-length songwriting collaboration by Hynde and Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne following 2020's acclaimed Hate For Sale. The two are joined on the album's twelve tracks by what Hynde has dubbed "The Pretenders Collective," including Kris Sonne (drums), Chris Hill (double bass), Dave Page (bass), and Carwyn Ellis (keyboards and guitars).



"I Think About You Daily" arrives with an uncompromising international live schedule, including intimate headline dates, top-billed festival appearances, a massive stadium run supporting Guns N' Roses, and a very special festival appearance as direct support to Foo Fighters at the upcoming Ohana Festival, curated by Eddie Vedder and set for October 1 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA. Additional dates will be announced.

THE PRETENDERS - TOUR 2023



JUNE

16 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Festival *

17 - Kent, UK - Black Deer Festival of Americana *

27 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park †

30 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park †

JULY

3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park †

5 - Bern, Switzerland - BERNEXPO †

8 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo †

11 - Weert, Netherlands - Evenemententerrein †

AUGUST

11 - Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA †

15 - Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ †

18 - PNC Park at North Shore, Pittsburgh, PA †

21 - Fenway Park, Boston, MA †

24 - Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL †



OCTOBER

1 - Dana Point, CA - OHANA Festival *



* Festival Appearance

† w/ Guns N' Roses

