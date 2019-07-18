.

Alter Bridge and Skillet Add Dates To Fall Tour

07-18-2019
Alter Bridge

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge and Skillet have announced that they have added a pair of opening dates to their previously announced fall co-headlining tour of North America.

The month-long Victorious Sky series will now begin with a September 19 show in Raleigh, NC and a September 21 gig in Myrtle Beach, SC before moving on to previously-announced events that originally started in Baltimore, MD on September 22.
Alter Bridge will be on the road in support of their new album, "Walk The Sky"; due October 18, the project is being previewed with the lead track, "Wouldn't You Rather."

Skillet will be touring behind the August 2 release of their latest record, "Victorious." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


