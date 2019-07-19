.

Roger Waters Previews Us + Them Concert Film

07-19-2019
Roger Waters

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd icon Roger Waters is streaming a video trailer for a pair of worldwide cinema screenings this fall of his new concert film, "Us + Them."

Directed by Sean Evans, the project captures Waters live in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017 - 2018 tour, which saw the rocker perform to over two million people around the world.

The bassist played 157 shows on the global trek, which took in US $169.46 million at the box office. "Us + Them" will screen in cinemas worldwide over two nights: Wednesday, October 2 and Sunday, October 6. Watch the trailer here.

