Roger Waters Previews Us + Them Concert Film
(hennemusic) Pink Floyd icon Roger Waters is streaming a video trailer for a pair of worldwide cinema screenings this fall of his new concert film, "Us + Them."
Directed by Sean Evans, the project captures Waters live in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017 - 2018 tour, which saw the rocker perform to over two million people around the world.
The bassist played 157 shows on the global trek, which took in US $169.46 million at the box office. "Us + Them" will screen in cinemas worldwide over two nights: Wednesday, October 2 and Sunday, October 6. Watch the trailer here.
