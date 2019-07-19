Singled Out: Lonely Dakota's End Of Days

Southern rockers Lonely Dakota recently released their debut EP "End of Days" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the title song and single. Here is the story:

End of Days is about letting go and embracing the moment... If you're not sure what the morning will bring, you're going to make damn sure that you leave your mark on this world so that you're not forgotten. It's about not going quietly into the night. The whole song has this constant drive, a feeling of urgency... then around 3 minutes later it's over... I think that speaks for itself!?

The song itself is a reflection of VonDee's near death experience. At the age of 20 he hit a deer on his motorcycle, at speed, and almost died. The worst part of it is he can remember it all... rolling down the road with no control wondering if and when it would stop. The song's chorus includes the lyrics 'Now's the time, to sell your soul and I'll keep you warm until you, you let go.' It's a reflection of that moment after a serious injury when you make a choice... do you fight? Do you sell your soul to keep going? All the time you're fighting for life and the paramedics are trying to tend to you and keep you going, one of the first things they do is cover you in a blanket to 'keep you warm'. The bridge reflects VonDee's need to keep going, to find the strength to continue...'Cause you've never seen, a demon like me and I'm only after one thing...' And that's a second chance...

