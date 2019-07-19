.

Singled Out: Lonely Dakota's End Of Days

07-19-2019
Lonely Dakota

Southern rockers Lonely Dakota recently released their debut EP "End of Days" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the title song and single. Here is the story:

End of Days is about letting go and embracing the moment... If you're not sure what the morning will bring, you're going to make damn sure that you leave your mark on this world so that you're not forgotten. It's about not going quietly into the night. The whole song has this constant drive, a feeling of urgency... then around 3 minutes later it's over... I think that speaks for itself!?

The song itself is a reflection of VonDee's near death experience. At the age of 20 he hit a deer on his motorcycle, at speed, and almost died. The worst part of it is he can remember it all... rolling down the road with no control wondering if and when it would stop. The song's chorus includes the lyrics 'Now's the time, to sell your soul and I'll keep you warm until you, you let go.' It's a reflection of that moment after a serious injury when you make a choice... do you fight? Do you sell your soul to keep going? All the time you're fighting for life and the paramedics are trying to tend to you and keep you going, one of the first things they do is cover you in a blanket to 'keep you warm'. The bridge reflects VonDee's need to keep going, to find the strength to continue...'Cause you've never seen, a demon like me and I'm only after one thing...' And that's a second chance...

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Lonely Dakota's End Of Days

Lonely Dakota Release 'End Of Days' Video

More Lonely Dakota News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Paul McCartney Penning Music For It's A Wonderful Life Musical- Slipknot Fan Won't Know What To Expect From New Album- Rolling Stones- Iron Maiden- more


Reviews
Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

Caught In The Act: Garth Brooks Dive Bar Tour Kick Off

Festival d'ete de Quebec: A Night of Legends

RockPile: July 2019

Festival d'ete de Quebec: FEQ Award Winners Perform For Free

advertisement


Latest News
Paul McCartney Penning Music For It's A Wonderful Life Musical

Slipknot Fan Won't Know What To Expect From New Album

The Rolling Stones Play First New Orleans Concert In 25 Years

Iron Maiden Founder Questions Band's Grammy Win

Volbeat Recruit Slayer Star For New Song

Cold Announce First Tour In 8 Years

The Doors Expand The Soft Parade For 50th Anniversary

Alice In Chains Share 'Black Antenna' Finale



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.