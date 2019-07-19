Volbeat Recruit Slayer Star For New Song

Volbeat have released a music video for their new track "Cheapside Sloggers," that features a guest guitar solo from Exodus and Slayer star Gary Holt.

The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Rewind, Replay, Rebound", which is set to hit stores on August 2nd. Watch the new music video here

Michael Poulsen had this to say about Holt's guesting on the track, "I wanted to add something new and not typical, so why not bring in Gary Holt? He is a great guitar player, and the solo sounds great."





