Black Sabbath 1970s-Era Celebrated In New Box Set

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath will release a new box set highlighting their classic 1970s-era recordings. Due September 6, "Black Sabbath: The Vinyl Collection 1970-1978" is a 9LP package that will deliver the groundbreaking metal band's first eight studio albums alongside a mono singles collection; the package is rounded out with a seven-inch single featuring "Evil Woman (Don't Play Your Games With Me)" and "Wicked World", a single that wasn't originally released in North America.

The limited-edition set of just 3,000 copies includes the band's 1970 self-titled debut, the multi-platinum "Paranoid" (1970), "Master Of Reality" (1971), "Vol. 4" (1972), "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" (1973), "Sabotage" (1975), "Technical Ecstasy" (1976) and "Never Say Die!" (1978).

"Monomania" presents mono versions of several songs from the Black Sabbath catalog, including edited versions of "Iron Man", "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" and a previously-unreleased edit of "Into The Void", as well as a radio ad for the 1970 album debut

"The Vinyl Collection 1970-1978" also features reproductions of original tour books from the era. See the track details and a promo video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





