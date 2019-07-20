.

Creedence Clearwater Revival Stream Proud Mary From Live At Woodstock

Creedence Clearwater Revival

(hennemusic) Creedence Clearwater Revival are streaming audio of their 1969 classic, "Proud Mary", from the forthcoming package, "Live At Woodstock."

The band appeared at the three-day festival just two weeks after the release of their third album, "Green River." Due August 2, the project marks the first time the band's hour-long set at the legendary event has been released in full, as the group previously declined to be included in the 1970 documentary, "Woodstock", and the film's soundtrack album.

"We weren't in the movie on purpose," John Fogerty tells Billboard. "Nobody really understood what the movie would be. The track they wanted to use was 'Bad Moon Rising'; I just didn't feel it was our best work. At that point in time Creedence was the No. 1 band in the world. I felt like, 'Why go backwards?'

"Over time there had been so many requests -- probably 10 years after Woodstock, and then the 20th anniversary and so on. Maybe around the late '80s I began to think that, historically, it is what it is. It doesn't matter if it's well done or not well done, it became more a fact of history. Therefore nobody was hurt by it. It was just history."

First previewed with the show-opener "Born On The Bayou", the live recording will be available in multiple formats, including CD, 2LP and digital. Stream "Proud Mary" here.

