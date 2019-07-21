The Struts Release 'Dancing In The Street' Video

The Struts have released a new music video for their cover of the 1960s classic "Dancing In The Street", which is also featured in Dodge's summer advertising campaign .

Lead singer Luke Spiller had this to say about their cover, "Our take on 'Dancing In The Street' was about bringing in the best elements of all the versions that already exist.

"Its got soul and feels great to play live. It really gets people moving and dancing of course. I hope everyone else enjoys it." Watch the music video here










