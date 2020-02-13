The Struts Announce Make It Big Tour

Tour poster courtesy Interscope Tour poster courtesy Interscope

The Struts have announced that they will be returning to the road this spring for their Make It Big Tour 2020 in support of their latest album "Young&Dangerous ".

The North American tour is scheduled to begin on May 24th in Dallas, TX at Hi Fi and will run until June 25th when it will wrap up in Rochester, NY at the 2020 Party in the Park Rochester.

Tickets for the Make It Big Tour 2020 will go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 14th at 10am local time. See the full list of tour dates below:

May 24 Dallas, TX Hi Fi

May 29 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

May 31 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Concert Cove

June 2 Sioux Falls, SD The District

June 5 Maryland Heights, MO St. Louis Music Park

June 9 Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution

June 10 Orlando, FL The Beacham Theatre

June 12 Saint Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

June 13 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade- Heaven Stage

June 16 Richmond, VA The National

June 18 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

June 19 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 22 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre Theatre

June 23 London, ON London Music Hall

June 25 Rochester, NY 2020 Party in the Park Rochester





Related Stories

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Sings Praises Of Greta Van Fleet and The Struts 2019 In Review

The Underground Thieves Announce Shows With The Struts

The Struts Release 'Dancing In The Street' Video

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Sings Praises Of Greta Van Fleet and The Struts

More The Struts News



