.

The Struts Announce Make It Big Tour

Michael Angulia | 02-13-2020

The StrutsTour poster courtesy Interscope

The Struts have announced that they will be returning to the road this spring for their Make It Big Tour 2020 in support of their latest album "Young&Dangerous ".

The North American tour is scheduled to begin on May 24th in Dallas, TX at Hi Fi and will run until June 25th when it will wrap up in Rochester, NY at the 2020 Party in the Park Rochester.

Tickets for the Make It Big Tour 2020 will go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 14th at 10am local time. See the full list of tour dates below:

May 24 Dallas, TX Hi Fi
May 29 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
May 31 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Concert Cove
June 2 Sioux Falls, SD The District
June 5 Maryland Heights, MO St. Louis Music Park
June 9 Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution
June 10 Orlando, FL The Beacham Theatre
June 12 Saint Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
June 13 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade- Heaven Stage
June 16 Richmond, VA The National
June 18 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
June 19 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 22 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre Theatre
June 23 London, ON London Music Hall
June 25 Rochester, NY 2020 Party in the Park Rochester


