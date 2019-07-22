Greta Van Fleet Will Outgrow Criticisms Says Jack White

Jack White is excited about the younger generation of rock bands like Greta Van Fleet and believes that the group will outgrow the criticism they have received for sounding similar to Led Zeppelin.

The Raconteurs star shared his views during an interview with Rolling Stone to discuss his band's long awaited new album "Help Us Stranger". White once faced similar criticism for having a retro sound and copying classic blues and rock artists when he emerged on the scene.

White was asked his thoughts on Greta Van Fleet and then facing similar criticism. He replied, "They're three Polish brothers from Frankenmuth, Michigan - I thought that was a joke! But it's exciting to see young people play rock & roll, no doubt about it.

"That guy has a very cool voice. The more he makes it his own, the better. People used to say, when I first came out, 'He sounds like Robert Plant.' If you keep pushing forward, that sh*t goes away."

Apart from GVF, Jack was asked about what new music gives him hope and he replied, "All the rock & roll albums coming out this year. The Hives, the Black Keys?.?.?.?It's also great that people still appreciate a band that writes songs like Vampire Weekend and Twenty One Pilots. It's just really great songwriting."

He went on to say the following about Twenty One Pilots, "I love what they're doing. First time I saw them was on Saturday Night Live. And I thought 'Oh, that's really great. Another really cool two piece band that can do something really powerful.'

"I liked what they were doing, playing piano and bass, that guy, the lead singer. And it was strong. And then you've got Royal Blood, another really good two-piece band that's just bad ass.





Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet Changing Direction On New Album

Greta Van Fleet Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Greta Van Fleet's Lollapalooza Brazil Performance Goes Online

Robert Plant and Greta Van Fleet To Rock Woodstock 50

Greta Van Fleet Postpone Tour Due To Illness

Greta Van Fleet Win Best Rock Album Grammy Award

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons

Greta Van Fleet Enjoy Music Sales Increase After Rocking SNL

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Sings Praises Of Greta Van Fleet and The Struts

More Greta Van Fleet News

Share this article



