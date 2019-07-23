David Bowie 'Space Oddity' 50th Anniversary Mix Video Released

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team is marking the 50th anniversary of his 1969 single, "Space Oddity", with a new video and release of the legendary song.

Directed by Tim Pope and presenting a 2019 mix by producer Tony Visconti, the video features never-before-seen footage of Bowie performing the track at his 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Garden in 1997.

The clip includes footage shot and directed by Eduaord Lock - the founder and choreographer of the Montreal dance troupe La La La Human Steps - for the on-screen back drop of Bowie's 1990 Sound & Vision tour.

The 1990 footage was projected on to the large screens throughout the Sound & Vision tour, featuring the rocker effectively performing "Space Oddity" with himself, a performance replicated at his 50th Birthday Concert.

The 2019 video mix was premiered at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC and, shortly afterwards in New York's Times Square on July 20, in sync with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





