Dream Theater Announce North American Fall Tour

Dream Theater have announced that they will be returning to North America this fall for a new leg of their The Distance Over Time Tour - Celebrating 20 Years of Scenes From A Memory.

The new leg, which will following their current European summer tour, is scheduled to launch on September 26th in Louisville, KY at the Louisville Palace.

Like the first leg, the 27 stops on the new tour will feature 2 hours and 45 minutes of music from the iconic band including a 20th Anniversary celebration performance of their concept album "Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory." See the dates below:

9-26 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace

9-27 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

9-29 - Canton, OH - Canton Palace Theatre

10-1 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

10-2 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

10-4 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

10-5 - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

10-6 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center

10-8 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing

Arts Center

10-9 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

10-11 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey

10-12 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre - Albany

10-15 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

at LIU Post

10-17 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre

10-18 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage at

Elvis Presley's Memphis

10-19 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

10-22 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre - San Antonio

10-23 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

10-24 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center - Ikeda Theatre

10-26 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall

10-27 - El Cajon, CA - Magnolia Performing Arts Center

10-28 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center

10-30 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

11-1 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand

Sierra Resort

11-4 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater - Omaha

11-5 - Madison, WI - Capitol Theater - Madison

11-6 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

11-9 - Syracuse, NY - Crouse Hinds Theater

11-11 - Kitchener, ONT - Centre In The Square





