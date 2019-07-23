Dream Theater Announce North American Fall Tour
Dream Theater have announced that they will be returning to North America this fall for a new leg of their The Distance Over Time Tour - Celebrating 20 Years of Scenes From A Memory.
The new leg, which will following their current European summer tour, is scheduled to launch on September 26th in Louisville, KY at the Louisville Palace.
Like the first leg, the 27 stops on the new tour will feature 2 hours and 45 minutes of music from the iconic band including a 20th Anniversary celebration performance of their concept album "Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory." See the dates below:
9-26 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace
9-27 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
9-29 - Canton, OH - Canton Palace Theatre
10-1 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
10-2 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
10-4 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center
10-5 - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
10-6 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center
10-8 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing
Arts Center
10-9 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
10-11 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey
10-12 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre - Albany
10-15 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
at LIU Post
10-17 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre
10-18 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage at
Elvis Presley's Memphis
10-19 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi
10-22 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre - San Antonio
10-23 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
10-24 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center - Ikeda Theatre
10-26 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall
10-27 - El Cajon, CA - Magnolia Performing Arts Center
10-28 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center
10-30 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
11-1 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand
Sierra Resort
11-4 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater - Omaha
11-5 - Madison, WI - Capitol Theater - Madison
11-6 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
11-9 - Syracuse, NY - Crouse Hinds Theater
11-11 - Kitchener, ONT - Centre In The Square
