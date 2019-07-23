Godsmack Release 'Under Your Scars' Video

Godsmack has released a music video for their song "Under Your Scars". The track comes from the group's latest studio album "When Legends Rise".

The ballad is a change in style for the band and frontman Sully Erna explained how it came about, "'Under Your Scars' has become such an important song to me for so many reasons. It's the first time Godsmack has decided to put this kind of a ballad on an album, which was pretty ballsy for us.

"I'm so happy that the fans have embraced it in the way they have, because the meaning behind it is so much bigger than any of us. It reminds me that taking all the credit without acknowledging the people or events that have touched our lives deeply enough to inspire songs like these, and so many others would just be wrong."

He then revealed the unexpected inspiration for the track, "So humbly I will say, this song came to me shortly after I had spent some quality time with someone who I consider a dear friend, and have grown to admire and respect as one of the smartest and most talented artists today, Stephanie Germanotta, who most of you may know as Lady Gaga. In the short amount of time we hung out, she made me realize that we all have these imperfections, these wounds that we carry (whether they're physical or emotional) that cut so deep they can cripple us.

"These feelings leave us vulnerable, or embarrassed, or even unworthy at times. And our human nature - when they're exposed - is to shut down, rather than embrace them and realize that not only can we overcome them, but we can also become an inspiration to inspire others to have a voice and find their inner strength to show their scars off loudly and proudly to the world. Our 'Scars' are nothing more than our battle wounds from life and they helped mold you into who you are today."

Sully then concluded, "All of this is what drove us to create The Scars Foundation, our new non-profit organization battling everything from severe depression to addiction, bullying, suicide prevention and so on. Finding acceptance, that's what 'Under Your Scars' and what The Scars Foundation are about. We're all imperfect - that's what makes us perfect!" Watch the video here





