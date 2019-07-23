Guns N' Roses Worked Really Hard For Fuller Reunion

Guns N' Roses worked really hard to try to get original guitarist Izzy Stradlin to be part of their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour, says bassist Duff McKagan.

The blockbuster reunion features Duff, along with original frontman Axl Rose and lead guitarist Slash. Stradlin and the band's first drummer Steven Adler have not returned to the band.

McKagan said in a recent podcast interview that Izzy not taking part in the reunion "wasn't from us not trying, for sure. I don't know if have a take beyond that. I know what we tried to do and how hard we worked at that."

Duff then alluded to one reason Izzy decided not to join in, "touring in a big rock band is not for everybody. That's my take on that. It's a thing, this is a thing."

He then continued, while leaving the door open to the guitarist rejoining them at some point, "I don't wanna say anything that's untoward, because I love the guy.

"Slash and I are sober guys, and we went at it with a solution-based [attitude], like, 'Let's make this work.' But it just didn't. And who knows? Maybe some other time."





