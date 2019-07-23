Guns N' Roses Worked Really Hard For Fuller Reunion
Guns N' Roses worked really hard to try to get original guitarist Izzy Stradlin to be part of their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour, says bassist Duff McKagan.
The blockbuster reunion features Duff, along with original frontman Axl Rose and lead guitarist Slash. Stradlin and the band's first drummer Steven Adler have not returned to the band.
McKagan said in a recent podcast interview that Izzy not taking part in the reunion "wasn't from us not trying, for sure. I don't know if have a take beyond that. I know what we tried to do and how hard we worked at that."
Duff then alluded to one reason Izzy decided not to join in, "touring in a big rock band is not for everybody. That's my take on that. It's a thing, this is a thing."
He then continued, while leaving the door open to the guitarist rejoining them at some point, "I don't wanna say anything that's untoward, because I love the guy.
"Slash and I are sober guys, and we went at it with a solution-based [attitude], like, 'Let's make this work.' But it just didn't. And who knows? Maybe some other time."
Guns N' Roses Worked Really Hard For Fuller Reunion
Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Returns To Stage Following Stabbing
Guns N' Roses, Eagles, Metallica On Forbes List
Guns N' Roses Almost Went Wylde
Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself
Guns N' Roses Star Ended Black Sabbath Icon's Retirement
Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself
Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Hospitalized After Stabbling Himself
Guns N' Roses Stars Can't Phone In A Gig
Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Explains Major Change With Axl Rose