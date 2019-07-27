.

Alter Bridge Streaming New Song 'Pay No Mind'

07-27-2019
Alter Bridge

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge are streaming audio of the track, "Pay No Mind", from their forthcoming album "Walk The Sky," which will be issued on October 18th.

The new tune follows the lead single, "Wouldn't You Rather", as the latest preview of the record, which was produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Alter Bridge will host a listening party for "Walk The Sky" in Orlando, FL on September 17. The band will also debut songs from their sixth album when they team up with Skillet for a co-headlining North American tour this fall.

The month-long Victorious Sky trek will begin in Raleigh, NC on September 19. Stream the new song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


